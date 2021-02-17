H-E-B stores and other businesses continued with reduced hours or closures Tuesday, as they dealt with the severe winter weather that swept across the area.
A representative of the H-E-B store on Trimmier Road in Killeen said Wednesday afternoon that the store was closed, but planning to open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.
The grocery chain began modifying its hours due to the ice and snow much of the state has received.
H-E-B continues to update the local store hours as they are made known.
The store in Lampasas was not listed on the San Antonio-based grocer’s updated hours list as of Wednesday morning.
In Killeen, Walmart Neighborhood Markets at 2900 Clear Creek and 3801 E. Stan Schlueter were closed on Wednesday, yet all other Walmarts in the Killeen/Fort Hood and Harker Heights area remained open, according to the companies website.
However, with ice covering most or all of the roads in Killeen, KPD patrol officer Joshua Plowick said in a Facebook Live post on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday, that many stores in Killeen were not open, including grocery stores and gas stations.
