Local grocery and retail giants H-E-B and Walmart are continuing to adapt to supply demands in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus.
H-E-B announced that it will be hiring short-term employees to help meet the need of serving its customers, the company posted on its press center.
The Texas-based grocer is hiring for customer service assistance (bagger), cashier, daytime stocker and overnight stocker, the announcement said.
“With your help, our customers can get what they need for their families while receiving the excellent customer service they are accustomed to,” the announcement said.
People wishing to apply can do so at https://bit.ly/2Uh8V2j.
H-E-B is also donating $3 million to support nonprofits helping people and organizations that are researching how to combat COVID-19, the company said on Twitter.
On Sunday H-E-B began limiting all store hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Walmart also announced last weekend it has changed its business hours for its stores. Until further notice, the hours at all Walmarts and Neighborhood Markets will be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., the company announced on its press center.
The hours do not apply to stores already operating under more restrictive hours, such as those that close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m., the company said.
“This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing,” the announcement said.
Walmart is also hiring 500 more truck drivers for its fleet. The hiring announcement does not specify if it is a response to the virus spread.
Many of the hirings are for the east and west coast, the announcement said.
Qualifying truck drivers can apply at Drive4Walmart.com.
Sam’s Club has also announced that it will adjust its store hours. Effective Tuesday, store hours at Sam’s Club are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“This is to ensure our associates have ample time to restock, clean and sanitize each club, and to provide you the best possible experience,” the company said in a statement on its corporate website.
Sunday hours will remain 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and pre-scheduled pickup hours will still be available beginning at 7 a.m.
There are two Sam’s Clubs in the area; one in Harker Heights, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway, and one in Temple, 1414 Marlandwood Drive.
For more information on what aspects of the store it affects, go to https://bit.ly/2WjfILk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.