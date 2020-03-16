Killeen-area hospitals have begun screening patients and visitors to the hospitals for the novel coronavirus.
According to a Facebook post, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will begin screening individuals at clinic entry points this week. There will be signs posted to direct hospital visitors to screening entry points.
"I want to encourage you to take an active role in helping stop the spread of COVID-19," Darnall commander Col. Richard G. Malish said in the post. "I need you to do just three things: 1) Isolate yourself when sick, 2) use the phone and email to access healthcare, and 3) practice social distancing at all times."
AdventHealth hospital actually began coronavirus screenings Friday, according to spokeswoman Erin Riley.
"We have three access points at the hospital where people will be screened," Riley said. "You have to go through a screening process in order to enter the hospital."
The screening process entails questions about recent travel and any current symptoms, among others. Riley said if a hospital visitor is flagged as requiring further examination, they will be directed to a newly-implemented RIPS (Respiratory Infection Protocol Station) area where they will receive further directions.
Both Darnall and AdventHealth are cautioning people from visiting the hospital unless absolutely necessary. For example, if a family member is in the hospital for a routine medical check up or procedure, people are urged to avoid visiting them in the hospital to limit exposure to various illnesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.