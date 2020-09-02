There are a total of around 1,500 power outages, including at Killeen schools, in the Killeen-Harker Heights area this morning, officials said.
The Oncor Energy power outage map showed many small outages in the area to go along with one large outage affecting 1,307 customers just east of the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
The estimated restoration of the outages is around 1 p.m. today.
The Killeen Independent School District also reported outages at four different schools including Iduma Elementary, Haynes Elementary, Hobby Elementary and Smith Middle schools, according to the district’s Facebook page. All schools are still open, KISD said.
The power was restored at Iduma as of 7:30 a.m. today, according to the Facebook post.
