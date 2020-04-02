Two teenagers have been charged with murder and arrested in connection with the shooting of Kaitlyn Silverio, 20, on Hereford Lane in Killeen on Sunday.
De’Jauna Monte Williams, 18, and Cedric Vernon Henderson Jr., 19, were both arrested Wednesday and their bonds were set a $1 million each by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department.
Williams turned herself into the police headquarters and Henderson was located and arrested in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road without incident, according to the release.
Williams and Henderson are currently in the Killeen City Jail, police said Thursday morning.
Officers were sent to the 3300 block of Hereford Lane near Cantabrian Drive around 10 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. Police said they found Silverio, a Temple resident, lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.
She died at 11:44 p.m. Sunday at Baylor Scott & White in Temple.
