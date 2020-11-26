While Thanksgiving is known as a time to celebrate the good things in our lives and overeat guilt-free, it also marks the beginning of the winter holiday season. Get some early gift shopping done at the annual Salado Christmas Stroll or the Team JLyons Holiday Bazaar, decorate the home in lights and enter it into Killeen’s Outdoor Decorating Contest, or see a performance of “A Christmas Carol” at Vive Les Arts Theatre to get things started.
Local Events
The city of Killeen is hosting its annual Outdoor Decorating Contest and is accepting entries until Dec. 7. Killeen residents that wish to enter the contest should go to www.KilleenTexas.gov/Rec to submit their application with a photo of their festively-decorated homes by Dec. 7 to be considered. The public will vote on their favorites through an online survey Dec. 8- 15. First, second, and third place winners will be announced Dec. 18.
The BOSS Thanksgiving Celebration Luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 27 at BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. This event is free and open to any single or unaccompanied military service members.
The 60th annual Salado Christmas Stroll will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 27 to Dec. 20 along Main Street in downtown Salado. There will be live events, extended holiday shopping hours, music, food, and more available.
Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, is hosting its performance of “A Christmas Carol” Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 4-6. Go to www.vlakilleen.org for tickets and showtimes.
A Sami Show Merry Mistletoe Marketplace will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 27 and 28, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be home and garden décor, crafts, clothing, accessories, unique gifts, and much more available for sale. Admission is $8 per person and kids 12 and under are free.
Team JLyons Holiday Bazaar will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Over 20 vendors will be available to sell homemade goods, gifts, crafts, and more. Admission is a $1 donation to My Brother’s House Food Pantry.
BlackBox Gaming, 1312 S. Farm-to-Market 116 in Copperas Cove, is hosting a “Dungeons and Dragons: Curse of Strahd, Revamped” gaming event from 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 1. This free event is for beginning to intermediate players.
AdventHealth Central Texas, 2201 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen, will host its annual Christmas on Clear Creek tree lighting and holiday celebration beginning at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. This year will be a drive-in event andis open to the public. Guests will be entertained by performers from Vive Les Arts Theatre, followed by a short program and tree lighting at 7 p.m. Santa will also make an appearance and each attendee will receive a holiday snack.
Registration for riders and volunteers for the 28th annual TriCounty Toy Run will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 6 at American Legion Post 133, 1300 S. 25th St., Temple, where breakfast will be served. An escorted ride will depart at 1 p.m. for the 55-mile trip to Putters ‘N’ Gutters, 2341 U.S. Highway 281, Lampasas. Cost of participation in the toy run is either a $10 donation or a new toy. T-shirts will be available for sale at the start point for this rain or shine event.
The Temple and Belton Chambers of Commerce are hosting a Virtual Holiday Around Town event, available online until Dec. 3 at https://www.templechamber.com/holiday-around-town.html. Virtual vendors and information on local businesses are available.
Nature in Lights, the 5.5-mile long drive-thru holiday light display, will be open every day from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Nov. 13 to Jan. 3, including on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas. Santa’s Village will be open Nov. 19 to Dec. 6 and Dec. 10- 24 and will feature vendors, crafts, and more. Gate fees are $20 for cars, minivans, and pickups; $25 for limos, 15-passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for 24-passenger vans; and $80 for 47-passenger van or larger bus. Nature in Lights is at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, 7999 Sparta Road, Belton.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Family Fun
The Competitive Edge Girls Basketball Camp will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Killeen Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. Coach Ashley Roberts will focus on ball handling, shooting, defense, and passing at this skills camp for girls ages 7 to 15 years old. Registration is $80 per player through Nov. 27,or $100 from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, and can be completed online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/killeen/Activity_Search.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This weekend’s lineup, showing nightly from Nov. 25- 28 will be “The Croods: A New Age” at 7 p.m. and “Come Away” at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Local Music
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting live music by Martian Folk at 7 p.m. Nov. 27.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by The Backroads Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 27, Beth Lee and the Breakups from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 28, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 29. Fire Street also hosts Finish the Lyrics Trivia from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday night. Participation is free.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Left to the Wild, Edge of Destiny, and Acadian from 9 p.m. to midnight Nov. 28. Seating is limited. Call 254-295-0518 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting a free acoustic show by Al Shire from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 29.
Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton, is hosting free live music on the patio by Wayworn Traveler from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 27 and Dan Tennyson from 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 28.
Farmers Markets
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday atthe Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host its Christmas Market from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 12.There will be local crafters, growers, vendors, and live music at this event.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is hosting a Gobble Up History Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 28. During this time, an entire family can visit for just $5 admission. A free magnet will be given to each family, and an engineer hat to each child, while supplies last. The museum is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids aged 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for kids 12 and under. Masks are required and some hands-on exhibits will be disabled.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is hosting a Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree Gingerbread House Contest from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3. A prize will be awarded to the gingerbread house that is closest to this year’s theme and certificates will be awarded for each category. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
