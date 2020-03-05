A natural gas leak occurred in Copperas Cove on Wednesday as a result of issues at an Atmos Energy substation, city officials said.
City spokesman Kevin Keller said Atmos Energy officials told him that all Atmos Energy customers in Copperas Cove had a service disruption.
The Copperas Cove Fire Department was notified and no evacuations were issued, according to a news release by Atmos.
Restoring service as quickly and safely as possible was the priority for Atmos, said Celina Cardenas Fleites, Atmos Energy manager of communications.
“We expect the restoration process will continue throughout the day and into tomorrow, and affected customers will not have natural gas service during this time,” she said in the release.
Cardenas Fleites said in the release that crews will need to access natural gas meters.
When service is restored, Atmos crews will need to enter each house and business to restore service, the release said.
If an adult resident is not present, the technician will leave instructions for how to restore service.
Customers with questions can call 888-286-6700.
