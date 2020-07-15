Austin school district Superintendent Paul Cruz on Tuesday afternoon sent a memo to parents announcing plans to delay in-person classes for three weeks, according to a report in the Austin American-Statesman.
“Even though the first day of school is Aug. 18, we know that our teachers and staff need to report to school weeks before that date,” Cruz wrote in the memo. “Given our public health conditions in Travis County, Austin ISD will suspend in-person education and deliver virtual instruction for the first three weeks of the 2020-21 school year.”
The memo came after Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott on Tuesday morning urged local schools to delay the fall semester until at least Sept. 8, or offer virtual-only instruction, the Statesman reported.
The Killeen school district will offer both in-person and online options when the school year starts next month. Killeen school Superintendent John Craft will talk more about those options during a 10 a.m. news conference today. Watch the KDH Facebook page for a live video of the conference, and read kdhnews.com for an article about it.
