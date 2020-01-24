A Baylor University student who visited China this year may have contracted the coronavirus first detected in Wuhan City, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Friday.
The health district tested the student for the virus Thursday, and the samples have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pending results, according to a press release. The student, who has "minimal symptoms," has been asked to self-isolate.
"While the risk to the general public is low, the health district is working to identify all those who may have come in contact with the suspected case," the press release states. 'These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms if the case is positive."
The health district is working with Baylor University, the Texas Department of State Health Services, the CDC and local health care providers to take action using practices outlined by the CDC.
