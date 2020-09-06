BCSD: Train derails east of Temple

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is on scene of a train derailment In the area of U.S. 190 and Prichard Road east of Temple.
Information from Deputies on scene is there are 27 train cars that have left the track, according to a news release.
"All train cars were carrying sand and no hazardous materials are involved," said BCSD Spokesman Lieutenant Robert Reinhard in the release. "At this time, the intersection of U.S. 190 and Prichard Road is blocked by the train, and will remain closed until officials from BNSF Railroad arrive on scene and starts their investigation and cleanup. There are no injuries involved and updates will be provided if needed."
Updates to follow as they arrive.
