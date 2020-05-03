The early morning severe storm Wednesday was a reminder that Central Texas is not out of the woods when it comes to the spring severe weather season.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Sarah Barnes said storms like last Wednesday’s are just part of the spring severe storm season, which starts in mid-March and ends around mid-June. A secondary fall severe weather season exists from November through mid-December.
Barnes said the spring severe weather starts when warm jetstreams are headed south with cold fronts behind them.
In the fall, it’s when the warm jetstreams are headed to the north and run into cold fronts, she said.
On Wednesday, severe storms that hit the area between 1 and 4 a.m. delivered quarter- to golf ball-sized hail throughout parts of Killeen and blew 55 to 60 mph winds, which broke large limbs off of trees.
At the storm’s peak, around 1,500 homes in Killeen and 1,500 homes in the Harker Heights area had power outages between 2 and 4 a.m., according to electricity provider Oncor.
In Temple and Belton, the outages peaked at around 5,000.
The storm produced nearly an inch of rain in Killeen.
There are several factors that can convert thunderstorms into severe weather, Barnes said. For example, cold air may develop into large hail from an otherwise innocuous appearing thunderstorm. However, the most severe hail and tornadoes are produced by supercell thunderstorms, characterized by a mesocyclone; a deep, persistently rotating updraft.
Barnes said to look out for “dark towering clouds that are below” a cluster of clouds as one sign that a severe storm is coming. She also advised for residents to stay indoors, if possible, when severe weather approaches.
COVE TORNADO
Copperas Cove resident Daniel Luna told the Herald on the afternoon of June 9, 2019, he knew a storm had been coming but didn’t know how big it was at first.
When he looked out his front door, according to Herald reports, he saw “the transformer across the street blow. It was extremely loud and there were sparks everywhere.”
“And that’s when I knew we had to take shelter in the bathroom,” he told the Herald.
Along with his wife and their youngest son they hid in one of the bathrooms for at least 15 minutes, emerging only when the Copperas Cove Police Department attempted to contact them.
Once outside, they saw that the roof had caved in over the garage and multiple rooms in the house were missing chunks of roof. A tree in the front yard had been uprooted, and the Luna family said they had no idea where it landed.
This is just of many experiences that stemmed from an EF-2 tornado that hit the near Cove’s Big Divide neighborhood, with winds reaching speeds up to approximately 115 miles per hour. According to the NWS, the path of the tornado stretched almost one mile in length with damage noted to homes and property on either side of the path.
The damage totaled $2.6 million.
In May 1997, a tornado struck Jarrell and killed 27 people. It was considered one of the deadliest in the Central Texas area. Jarrell is about 35 miles south of Killeen.
At its peak, the Jarrell tornado was 3/4 of a mile wide and tracked across the ground for 7.6 miles, inflicting damage beyond catastrophic in parts of town.
FORECASTING STORMS
Floods, tornadoes and thunderstorms can be hard to predict.
Barnes said depending on a storm’s developments, residents could be warned of its status in a matter of hours to minutes.
“If the rotation of the storm is strong enough on our radars to classify it as a tornado warning, we will send an alert to the public (through website and app alerts),” she said. “We also get data by debris reports from the public such as police or residents that we will also include in our alerts.”
FLOODING
On June 2, 2016, a severe storm hit the Killeen-Fort Hood area causing a flash flood that swept away a truck carrying soldiers on a training mission. Eight soldiers and a West Point cadet died as a result of the accident that occured in Owl Creek on Fort Hood.
Flash flooding occurs when it rains rapidly on saturated soil or dry soil that has poor absorption ability, specialists say.
When it comes to the Killeen or West Bell County area, flash floods could happen due to its topography.
Lyle Zoeller, Bell County AgriLife extension agent, said Killeen doesn’t have much top soil, which can cause runoffs. With the surrounding area streams and lakes close to full, if the right amount of rain hits the area, Zoeller said a flash flood could occur.
The American Red Cross advises anyone who experiencing flash flood to “turn around, don’t drown.”
“If driving, turn around and go another way. If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of moving water,” according to Red Cross website.
WHAT CAN YOU DO
Officials from the National Center for Environmental Health said that often by the time locals are aware of an approaching storm, there is little if any time to prepare for it.
“You may be unprepared when severe weather hits — and when severe weather hits unexpectedly, the risk of injury and death increases. So planning ahead makes sense; prepare for storms, floods, and tornadoes as if you know in advance they are coming, because in the spring, they very likely will,” the website stated.
The National Weather Service advice for each household is to plan ahead and have an emergency kit, either stored in a backpack or storage tub. The kit should consist of 1 gallon of water per person in the household, non-perishable food, flashlight with extra batteries, first aid kit, travel size personal hygiene products and a change of clothes.
“Check the forecast regularly to see if you’re at risk for severe weather. Listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay informed about severe thunderstorm watches and warnings. Check the Weather-Ready Nation for tips,” NWS website said. “Have a family plan that includes an emergency meeting place and related information. Pick a safe room in your home such as a basement, storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows.”
Barnes added that using radar apps or enrolling in CodeRED helps residents be informed about when the next storm could occur and how severe it could be.
She also said residents can participate in NWS’ SkyWarn program, a volunteer program with between 350,000 and 400,000 trained severe weather spotters. These volunteers help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service.
“It’s a great way to educate the public on how to spot a storm, give safety tips and help file a storm report,” Barnes said.
With COVID-19, Barnes said, classes are available mainly online, and her Dallas-based office offers this class to the 46 counties it serves, including Bell. To know more information, visit weather.gov/SKYWARN.
