The burn ban that was originally put in place by the Bell County Commissioners Court on July 10 has been extended through at least Aug. 10, according to Chris Mahlstedt, the Bell County Fire Marshal.
Breaking the ban is a Class C misdemeanor that comes with a $500 fine.
The last time Bell County was under a burn ban was in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.