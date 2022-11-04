A deputy for a Bell County constable’s office was arrested on Halloween weekend after allegedly driving while intoxicated.
Bell County Constable Pct. 3 Deputy Roscoe Parr III, 53, was arrested on Oct. 29 in Killeen after a resident reported a red truck was driving recklessly on the wrong side of the road, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Herald Thursday.
“Bell County Communications Center advised there was a citizen who was reporting a red pickup truck driving on the wrong side of the roadway along with using emergency lights and sirens to drive through a red light,” the arrest affidavit states. Killeen police “arrived in the area of East Veteran’s Memorial Blvd and Martin Luther King Blvd and observed a vehicle stopped in traffic on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd facing northbound.”
When the officer made contact with Parr, the sole occupant of the vehicle according to the affidavit, “the odor of metabolized alcohol” was emitting from his breath.
Field sobriety tests determined he was intoxicated, police said.
“The subject was arrested for driving while intoxicated as the subject was operating a motor vehicle on a public roadway while intoxicated,” the affidavit states. “While on scene the individual refused to provide a specimen when asked.”
Parr was booked into the city jail at 12:33 a.m. on Sunday. His bond was set at $2,000.
Devin Rosenthal, the Bell County constable for Precinct 3 in Temple, released the following statement when asked Thursday about the arrest.
“On 30 October 2022, I was informed by the Killeen Police Department of an arrest involving Roscoe Parr III while off-duty,” the statement said. “Parr has served with Precinct 3 since 2018 as a reserve / part-time employee. He is currently on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.”
Bell County spokesman James Stafford confirmed Parr's administrative leave is unpaid.
