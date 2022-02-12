An event planned by incoming Bell County Democratic Party Chairman Lynda Nash, originally scheduled for 2-3 p.m. today, has been postponed due to inclement weather.
It has tentatively been scheduled for 2-3 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Kick It Food Truck Park in Killeen.
Nash is launching a "listening tour" to listen to members of the community for ideas to address the economic, health, education, and community safety challenges facing people.
Nash is the current vice chair of the Bell County Democratic Party and is running unopposed for the position. She is expected to be sworn into the position in July.
She is also a Harker Heights city councilwoman, having won an election in 2020. Her term expires in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.