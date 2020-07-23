Bell County schools will not be able to open for face-to-face instruction until at least after Sept. 7, according to an announcement from Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the director of the Bell County Public Health District.
Virtual instruction will be allowed and the decision will be up to each school system.
Only 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A schools will be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities like sports, band and others in accordance with restrictions regarding gatherings from Gov. Greg Abbott, according to the release.
