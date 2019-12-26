The 439 Water Supply Corporation on Thursday rescinded the boil-water notice that was issued on Dec. 20.
The boil notice was affecting customers who live on the corner of East Lakeshore Drive and Eagle Point West Avenue, on Jackson Drive and Bob White Lane in Belton.
The necessary actions have been taken and the water is now clean and does not need to be boiled prior to consumption, according to the water supply corporation.
