Between 4,500 and 5,000 power outages were reported at peak Wednesday, in the Killeen-Harker Heights and Copperas Cove area, said Oncor spokesman Karl Green.
The Oncor Energy power outage map showed many small outages in the area to go along with one large outage affecting 1,307 customers just east of the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
Wednesday afternoon, the large outage was still active and affecting 1,328 customers. In total, around 1,350 and 1,400 customers were still affected by outages around 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to Green.
The Killeen Independent School District also reported outages at four different schools Wednesday morning, including Iduma Elementary, Haynes Elementary, Hobby Elementary and Smith Middle schools, according to the district’s Facebook page.
The power was restored at Iduma as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Facebook post.
Green said that the outage affecting around 1,328 customers included the KISD schools. He added that he expected the large outage to be fixed by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
