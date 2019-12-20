One organizer is bringing Black Santa to Killeen this weekend.
Local educator Nicole Johnson said based on the overwhelming response from over 300 families at Austin’s first Black Santa’s Village; she decided to bring the idea to Killeen.
“All children need inspirational figures in their life — both real and imagined — to spark their minds as to what they see as possible for themselves,” Anderson said in a Thursday email. “And as one of the most universally recognizable and iconic figures in the world — it is no small thing to expose African American children to a black Santa.”
On Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Phileo’s, 868 S. Fort Hood St., Father Christmas will make his last stop before the big day, according to organizers.
The role will be played by local elementary school custodian Lucio Norris, according to Johnson’s press release.
In addition to taking a picture with Santa, children will be experiencing an entire Black Santa Village with ornament making, cookie decorating and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.