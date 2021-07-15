The Belton Fire Department is responding a boat fire at a local boat repair shop along Interstate 14 Thursday morning.
Flames and heavy smoke were seen pouring out of a motor boat in a lot at Cruz-A-Day Boat Repair, 4175 US-190 Frontage Road, Belton. Smoke from the fire was blowing across nearby I-14, slowing traffic, especially in the eastbound lanes.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said a call about a fire in the 4100 block of I-14 came in at about 7:47 a.m. Thursday.
"Belton Fire Department is there right now," he said. "That’s the information that I have right now."
The fire could be seen from I-14 Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.