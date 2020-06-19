Killeen police are asking the public’s help in identifying skeletal remains that were found in central Killeen on Friday.
Around 9 a.m. Friday, according to a news release, the Killeen Police Department was contacted by Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division in reference to a tip they received on a body found in a field in the 3200 block of Florence Road.
During a multiagency search, skeletal remains were located and a crime scene established.
Christopher Grey, chief of public affairs for Army CID, said Fort Hood investigators are working closely with KPD on the current investigation.
“At this point, we have no evidence or credible information that this is related to the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of PFC Vanessa Guillen,” Grey said via email Friday night.
Grey said KPD is the current lead on the investigation of the remains.
Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin made the pronouncement of the death at 11:10 a.m.
An autopsy has been ordered.
The investigation into the disappearance of Guillen will continue, and no information will be released until a positive identification and next of kin notification have been made, Grey said.
The investigation is ongoing with the KPD’s Criminal Investigation Division and Homicide Unit.
KPD is asking if anyone has information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
Herald reporters Monique Brand and Thaddeus Imerman contributed to this report.
