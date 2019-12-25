A boil-water notice issued Dec. 23 for properties in Killeen at 1410 and 1500 Vardeman Avenue and 702 and 703 E. Mary Jane Drive has been lifted effective immediately, according to a news release from the city on Wednesday.
Repairs to a water main interrupted water service and necessitated the boil order.
Water quality tests have been completed, and the water is safe to drink and use without boiling, according to city officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.