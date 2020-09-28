A boil water notice that was issued Wednesday has been lifted.
The following properties no longer need to boil water prior to consumption, according to a news release from the city:
301 to 613 Priest Drive
403 to 621 Wolf Street
403 to 413 Hallmark Avenue
A water line break repair interrupted service and necessitated the boil water order.
