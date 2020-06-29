A boil water notice has been issued for properties on North 38th and Atkinson Street.
According to a news release issued by the city, properties located at 502, 506, 912 and 922 N. 38th Street and 3209 Atkinson Street should boil their water beginning at 10 p.m. tonight to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes.
The notice was issued because a contractor will be replacing a water line valve and must interrupt service to the area to complete the work. Crews will remain on site until the repair is completed and water service is restored. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption.
Officials will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
For updates on this order, call 254-501-6515. For questions regarding this matter, contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319.
