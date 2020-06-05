A water main break resulted to a boil-water notice for Brookside Apartment Complex at 3604 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
The notice is effective 5 p.m. Friday.
According to a city news release, crews are on site and will remain until the repair is completed and water service is restored.
Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption.
Affected properties have been notified directly, the city said.
