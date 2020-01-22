The city of Gatesville issued a boil water notice Tuesday for properties in the eastern portion of the city, east of North Lovers Lane to Veterans Memorial Loop and north along State Highway 36 up to Farm-to-Market 929.
According to a public notice available on the city's website, the boil water notice was issued due to a contractor breaking a main water line.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, bottled water may be purchased or obtained from some other suitable source.
When water is safe for consumption again the city will notify the public.
