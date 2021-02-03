A contractor in Harker Heights broke a water pipe Tuesday evening, causing a boil-water notice for some local residents, city officials said.
"On February 2, 2021 from 6 pm until 8:30 pm, the water may have been off due to contractor breaking water main while preparing for the installing of a new water valve on the corner of Mary Jo and Jamie," according to a city news release issued Wednesday afternoon.
The areas affected are: 221 N. Mary Jo Drive through 237 N. Mary Jo Drive; and 225 Jamie Road.
Due to loss of pressure to the lines in this area, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the system to notify all affected customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
"When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will notify you," according to the city.
For more information, contact the Harker Heights Public Works Department at 254-953-5649.
