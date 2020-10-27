A boil-water notice was issued at 8 a.m. today for Cedar Valley Elementary School, 4801 Chantz Drive in Killeen, according to a city news release.
A waterline break interrupted water service, according to the city. Crews are on site making repairs. Once repairs are complete and service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption.
The school has been notified directly.
Occupants of this address should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted.
Cedar Valley Principal Connie Morris, in a message to parents, said the school is receiving bottled water to give students and employees. The school will be bussing them to Liberty Hill Middle School to use the restroom, as needed, according to Morris.
Morris also said in the message that lunch will be served to students, and the school will continue educational learning during this outage.
