More than 20 streets in north Killeen are under a boil-water notice, according to a city of Killeen news release Monday morning.
“Due to an emergency fire hydrant repair and water service connection, water crews will need to isolate the water main to complete the repairs,” the news . “Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken when repairs are complete, with results being available within 24 to 48 hours.”
The city of Killeen’s boil water notice is effective immediately for properties at the following addresses:
- 4102-4112 Westcliff Road
- 4403-4507 Whitmire Drive
- 4409-4505 Westcliff Road
- 2101-2109 Omega Circle
- 4623 Westcliff Road
- 2101-2107 Beta Circle
- 4509 Westcliff Road
- 4501-4506 Hunt Circle
- 4600-4606 West Creek Circle
- 4501-4506 Chase Circle
- 2104-2416 Jerome Drive
- 2102-2406 Hunt Drive
- 2501-2608 Ridglea Court
- 2401-2405 Tudor Circle
- 2401-2608 Lago Trail
- 2401-2405 Brown Circle
- 4501-4511 Tanglewood Circle
- 2401-2405 Custer Circle
- 4501-4511 Greenbriar Circle
- 4201-4410 Mountain View Drive
- 2502-2516 Greenbriar Drive
- 4201-4311 Prairie Drive
- 2102-2406 Acron Drive
- 4501-4506 Lago Circle
“A boil water notice is issued for the properties located at the above listed addresses beginning at 10:30 p.m. July 10.
Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred.
Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at 254-501-6515 when the notice is lifted,” according to the news release received Monday morning.
Affected individuals were notified in person or with a notice hung on the door, the release said.
(2) comments
Also the story should be about how residents of more than 20 city streets are without water for over 15 hours as of 11:45 a.m.?! Darn a boil water story.
Only in the open sewer known as Killeen could these scandalous events continue to occur.
They steal your assets, including loose change discovered in the sofa cushions and the piggy banks of kiddies.
What do you denizens of Killeen receive in return?
Lies, lots of lies, increasing crime, especially pedophilia, sexual assaults, and murder.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.