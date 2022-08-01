A boil-water notice was issued Monday for properties located at 1900-2009 Standridge Street and 1901-2012 Stardust Street in Killeen, city officials said.
On Standridge, due to a break in the water line, water crews will have to isolate the water main, a city news release stated. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning, with results available within 24 to 48 hours.
On Stardust, due to a contractor hitting a water main, water crews will have to isolate the water main. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning, with results available within 24 to 48 hours.
