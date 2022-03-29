A water main break has forced the city of Killeen to issue a boil-water notice for one street in southwest Killeen.
Residents from 5000 to 5332 Lance Loop are affected by the notice.
Water samples will be taken after repairs are made, with results expected within 24 to 48 hours.
