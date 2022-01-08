Residents living on a road in southeastern Killeen will need to boil their water before consuming it due to a water main break in the area.
Killeen officials on Saturday announced the boil-water notice for the properties of 5003-5019 Pepper Mill Hollow.
“Due to a break in the water line, water crews will have to isolate the water main. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored,” city officials said in the release early Saturday afternoon. “Water quality samples will be taken Monday with results available within 24 to 48 hours.”
