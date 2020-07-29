A boil water notice has been issued for properties located at 1106 to 1314 Garth Drive and 501 to 708 Kern Road, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
"Contractors working in the area hit a water line causing an interruption in water service. The contractor is on site making the repair, and water service will be restored when the repair is complete," the news release said.
Once water service is restored, the water will need to be boiled prior to consumption.
