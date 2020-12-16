A boil-water notice was issued at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday for properties located in the area bounded on the north by Nadine Drive, south by Stan Schlueter Loop, east by Mattie Drive and west by Robinett Road, Killeen city officials said in a news release.
"Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted," the release said.
A water valve replacement caused intermittent water outages and low water pressure in the area.
Affected properties will be notified directly. Public notice has been issued at KilleenTexas.gov and by news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.