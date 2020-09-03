A boil water notice is issued effective immediately September 3, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. for properties located at: 803, 805 and 806 N. 10th Street, 501 Harris Avenue, 418 E. Sprott Street
A water line break has interrupted water service, according to a news release. Repairs are being made. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption.
Affected properties will be notified directly. Public notice has been issued at KilleenTexas.gov and by news release.
Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted.
