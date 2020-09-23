A water line break has caused a boil-water notice for portions of Killeen, effective Wednesday afternoon.
Affected properties include 301 to 613 Priest Drive, 403 to 621 Wolf Street and 403 to 413 Hallmark Avenue.
A previous water line break caused a boil-water notice for the same properties from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12.
Crews are on site making repairs, city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said in a news release.
