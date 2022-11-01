Ten homes are under a boil-water notice Tuesday after a private contractor drilled into a water main in north Killeen.
The affected houses are located at 2501 - 2509 Chestnut Drive & 2101 Carousel, according to a news release from the city of Killeen Tuesday.
"Water crews will need to isolate a water main due to a private underground contractor boring into the Public Water System," the release said. "Crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning with results being available within 24 to 48 hours after the laboratory has received them."
The city of Killeen said the boil-water notice was issued beginning Oct. 31, however, the news release wasn't emailed to local media until 9:44 a.m. on Nov. 1.
Residents living in the affected area are encouraged to boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm no contamination occurred.
"To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption," the release said. "The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil water, the water system officials will notify you."
