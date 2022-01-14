Residents of several properties in Killeen should boil their water before consumption, city officials announced Friday afternoon.
A fire hydrant was struck, necessitating the boil-water notice.
Affected properties are 1001-1007 Jackson St., 1601-1709 Wood Ave., 1501 Rancier Ave., 1102 Toliver, and 1101-1103 Jacqueline St.
Water samples will be taken the day after repairs are made and results will be released 24-48 hours later, city officials said in a news release.
