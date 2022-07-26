Contractors working in north Killeen hit a water main pipe Tuesday causing the city to issue a boil-water notice for residents effective at 12:45 p.m. on three streets.
Affected properties include 2201-2212 Barry Drive, 3902-4008 Becky Drive and 2201-2212 Chafin Drive.
“Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored,” according to the new release issued by the city about 2:45 p.m.
Water quality samples will be taken the following morning, with results available within 24 to 48 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.