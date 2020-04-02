Some streets in Harker Heights are currently under a boil water notice because someone illegally entered the city’s water pump station, according to a news release from the city.
Residents at Eagle Ridge, Rodeo Circle, Riata Circle, Vista and Jubilation Drive need to boil their water, according to the release.
Jerry Bark, the public relations director for the city, provided a statement in the news release.
“Staff found locks cut allowing access to the ground storage tank and the tank lid lock was found to be cut. Staff has isolated the tank and is bypassing it and feeding the higher elevation areas directly at this time,” Bark said. “The tank will be drained, inspected, cleaned, disinfected, refilled and bacteriologically tested. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified. The system lines will also be flushed in the higher elevation areas as well.”
Should any citizens in the affected area need bottled water please contact 254-953-5649 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and after hours please contact 254-681-6779.
