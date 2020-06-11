A boil-water notice has been issued for Killeen residents between 606 and 625 Bishop Drive, according to a news release from the city.
A water line break has interrupted service and once service is restored, residents will need to boil their water before consumption.
Public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted.
