A boil-water notice has been issued for properties located from 2100 to 2205 Golden Eagle Drive in Killeen, according to a news release from the city.
System repair requires interruption of service to complete the work. Crews will stay at the site until the repair is complete and water service is restored. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption, according to the release.
Visit killeentexas.gov for more information.
