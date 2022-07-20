BOIL WATER GRAPHIC

Killeen city officials issued a boil-water notice at 9 a.m. Wednesday for properties located at 2900-3013 Cypress Drive.

“Due to a contractor hitting the water line, water crews will have to isolate the water main. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning, with results available within 24 to 48 hours,” the city said in a news release.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(3) comments

Wayne Jefferson

Maybe those COVID relief funds that weren't spend could be used to fix the infrastructure instead of some bs pet projects. This city is crumbling and needs help. Yet they want your tax dollars to help their cause..

Report Add Reply
GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

How long must the innocents endure and suffer?????

[sad][huh][unsure]

Report Add Reply
GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

One more time once, negligent, careless, thoughtless workers strike Killeen's dilapidated, decrepit infrastructure.

[wink][angry][crying][rolleyes]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.