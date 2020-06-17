A boil-water notice was issued today for Killeen properties located at the following addresses:
1002 to 1208 and 1301 to 1304 South Second Street
100 to 113 Prather Drive
105 to 205 East Vardeman Avenue
A water main break has interrupted service which necessitates a boil-water order. Crews are on site and will remain until the repair is completed and water service is restored. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.