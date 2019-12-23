A boil water notice is issued effective December 23 at 6 p.m. for properties located from 1410 to 1500 Vardeman Avenue and from 702 to 703 E. Mary Jane Drive.
Complications in the repair of a water main have interrupted water services. Crews are on site and will remain until service is restored. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption.
Affected properties have been notified directly.
