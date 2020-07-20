A boil-water notice is issued effective immediately for properties located at 123 to 479 Yates Road, 168 to 684 Laura Drive and 103 to 294 Burk Drive in south Killeen, according to a city of Killeen news release on Monday.
A water main break on Yates Road has interrupted water services. Crews are on site making the repair and working to restore water service. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption, according to the release.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes, according to the release.
For more information, contact Killeen Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319.
