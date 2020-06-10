A boil water notice has been issued for residents between the 1100 and 1300 block of Massey Street and the 1900 block and 2000 block of Wood Avenue in Killeen, according to a news release from the city.
A water line break has interrupted service and residents in the area need to boil their water prior to consumption once service has been restored, according to the release.
Public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted.
