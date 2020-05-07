The city of Killeen has issued a boil-water notice for properties located in the 500 through 900 blocks of North 38th Street, according to a news release from Hilary Shine, the spokeswoman for the city.
The reason for the notice stems from complications during replacement of a fire hydrant that has interrupted water service, according to the release.
“Crews are on site completing repairs and will remain until services are restored. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption,” the release said.
