Killeen’s citywide boil-water notice — which shut down some businesses, sent residents scrambling to buy up countless cases of bottled water, and ushered in a temporary chlorine formula that has the drinking water smelling like bleach from Belton to Copperas Cove — was officially lifted, city officials said Friday afternoon.
Killeen received approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to lift the boil-water notice for the entire city, officials said in a news release Friday. Killeen had been under a boil-water notice since Oct. 19 when quarterly water samples found low chlorine residuals at six testing sites.
“The health and safety of our citizens has always been a top priority,” Mayor Jose Segarra said in the news release. “We understand this has been an inconvenience for many, but our crews have done everything in their power to work with TCEQ and WCID and come to a resolution. We have plans in place to prevent a similar situation in the future and we truly appreciate everyone’s patience.”
In a press conference Thursday, Segarra described the situation that led to Killeen’s boil-water notice as a “fluke.”
“It’s one of those things we’ll definitely prepare for in the future,” Segarra said Thursday.
The city will conduct an after-action report, but the mayor stopped short of saying the city would conduct a full investigation into the circumstances that led up to the 10-day-long boil-water notice. The boil order was lifted on the east side of Killeen Thursday.
“We have confidence in our staff at this point,” the mayor said Thursday when asked about the possibility of an investigation. “We haven’t seen anything as to why – unless someone else comes in and says we think there may be some kind of change or something happened. At this point, I don’t see why we’d have to do something like that.”
The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District (WCID) is performing its chlorine conversion across all areas it services, including Belton, Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville and the Fort Hood Military Reservation until Nov. 21. During this time, according to WCID, customers in all areas may experience taste and odor changes associated with temporary chlorine disinfectant conversion.
And here the good ol boy mayor Segarra has said.
It was a fluke. No it was not a fluke and nothing even comparable to it.
Definition of a 'Fluke':
fluke
NOUN
An unlikely chance occurrence, especially a surprising piece of luck.
Now to my way of thinking about this encounter, it was not an unlikely chance occurrence as There was the samples to be pulled, daily, Brigette Baker has said has said that 'The water is tested periodically, a recent test showed the chlorine levels were too low', and according to the Public Works director, the city will continue to improve its infrastructure, and will proceed with the installation of booster stations'. Does this sound like a 'fluke' to you as it sure does not to me It sounds like just what it appears to be, a let down of the samples being pulled and tested without proper or due conditioning and without due consideration of the ramifications of the consequences. And it goes all of the up the ladder to the top man.
This city wide lessening of the chlorine residual count was not a fluke by no stretch of the imagination as what I've encountered is a system as broad as WCID-1 where it encounters miles and miles of large diameter piping before it encounters a drop-off to a city like Killeen, Copperas Cove, or Fort Hood. Additionally, didn't the city of Killeen stop chlorine residual injection almost a decade ago, so if they knew it, why did they stop the injection process only to now start it up again. There is no feedback as to what the residual chlorine count is as stated by the General Manager Ricky Garett and maybe there should be.
There must have been form of communication as Ricky Garrett said that they had increased the chlorine residual earlier in the game, so something changed to make these cities aware of the lessening of the chlorine count, it just didn't happen overnight, or as the mayor has said, 'a fluke'. There, I my estimation was a 'fluke' encountered, it was 'Human Error of the highest order' and in my estimation, it should be dealt with most stringently and by all parties.
Not only did this city suffer a city wide boil water for 9 days, but we are now encountering a 30 day moratorium of high concentration of chlorine that is distasteful to humans and animals alike so we will probably still have to spend money on bottled water until the taste goes away in about 30 days are so. So there goes more money down the drain. And I'm quite sure we will be experiencing the 2,000 gal minimum limit on potable water that is used as the basis for sewer water going down the drain and at a marked up rate.
So what is this city going to do about the current issue of 'Human Error' by many parties. I don't mean to cast stones on anybody, but this could have turned worse than what it was so something should be done.
