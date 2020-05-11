The city of Killeen has lifted a boil water notice for a neighborhood in north Killeen, effective immediately.
The boil water notice for properties located at 502 and 506 through 922 N. 38th Street is no longer in effect, according to a news release issued by the city.
The notice was required when complications arose during a fire hydrant replacement.
Water quality tests have been completed, and the water is safe to drink and use without boiling.
