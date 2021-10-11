A boil-water notice for properties at 6101-6701 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen was lifted Monday morning, city officials said.
The boil-water notice had been put in place late Thursday, when a contractor working in the area hit a water line, causing a break in the line. Water crews had to isolate the water main line for repairs.
“Water crews remained on site until all repairs were completed and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken with results showing that no contamination occurred,” Killeen city officials said in a news release.
